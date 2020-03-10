DC #957: Ice Storm Dramatics?

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The Bold and the Beautiful revisits Brooke and Bill.

Ciara saves Ben on Days of Our Lives. Chad is Stevano's pawn. Jennifer and Princess Gina face off.

Was the ice storm on The Young and the Restless dramatic or a bore?

Programming Note: Due to a technical issue with the recording, the General Hospital and Roscoe Born, discussions were lost. There will be an extended GH discussion on the upcoming episode.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.