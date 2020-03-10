Soap Alums Kamar de Los Reyes, Rebecca Budig and Michael Easton Reunite at Benefit

Kamar de los Reyes, Rebecca Budig, Michael Easton

ABC soap stars Kamar de los Reyes (ex-Antonio, One Life to Live) along with Rebecca Budig (Hayden Barnes, General Hospital) and Michael Easton (Hamilton Finn, GH) came out to help raise funds for a good cause.

The trio took part in Love First, A Benefit for Kusewera that was held on March 5 at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles. De los Reyes' wife Sherri Saum (ex-Keri OLTL), former Sunset Beach and Station 19's Jason George (Ben Warren), and more, were in attendance.

The event was created to help fund the year-round after school programs at the Kusewera Village Community Center in Malawi, Africa which the Kusewera organization is a part of.

