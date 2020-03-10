Hoda Kotb Back to The Today Show After Being Sidelined By Flu

Hoda Kotb Steven Bergman Photography

Hoda Kotb has returned to The Today Show following a bout of flu that kept her at home for a week. Kotb was back on Monday and explained how she was hit hard by the illness.

Kotb stated to the audience,

I feel 100 percent better. I can’t believe the flu does hit like a hammer; I know a lot of folks have it. But [I’m] back in business, rested and ready.

Kotb came down with the flu after she and her Today Show colleagues returned from location in Orlando. During her appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, the mom of two told her co-host and former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager,

It’s funny how it can knock you flat for a few days. You really have to listen to your body and say, ‘I’m going to drink soup, I’m going to stay in bed.’

The morning show has seen some of their team members hit with health issues for the past few months. Kotb's colleague Savannah Guthrie was out a few months ago when she had pneumonia and three months later when she had to have eye surgery after her 3-year-old son Charlie accidentally hit her with a toy train. Last month, co-host Sheinelle Jones was out after having vocal cord surgery.

Watch Kotb's return below.