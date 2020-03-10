Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune to Tape Without Studio Audiences Over Coronavirus Concerns

Alex Trebek

Legendary game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are nixing live studio audiences during taping over concerns about the coronavirus. The shows will continue to monitor the situation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the choice to not tape with audience members in attendance was also done because of concern for Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

For now, the Sony Pictures Television shows will have audience members absent for safety measures since the average age of those for both shows is over 60 years old. Those 60 years and older have a greater risk of getting the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sony has declined to comment on the situation. Both shows are slated to tape until mid-April.