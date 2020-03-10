One Life to Live Alum Sherri Saum Heads to Grey's Anatomy

Steven Bergman Photography

Sherri Saum (ex-Keri, One Life to Live; ex-Vanessa, Sunset Beach) is headed to Seattle Grace. Deadline announced that, on the March 26 episode of Grey's Anatomy, Saum will play an "old friend" of Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). The pair will reunite at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference on screen.

On Twitter, the The Fosters alum called the job "a long held wish come true":

Also joining Grey's is Anthony Hill as Maggie's former co-worker. The additions to the cast come on the heels of Justin Chambers' controversial exit storyline.