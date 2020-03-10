The Young and the Restless Grad Christian Keyes Cast in NBC Pilot At That Age

Christian Keyes, who had a recent arc on The Young and the Restless as Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan)'s stalker ex, Ripley Turner, is heading to NBC. Per Deadline, Keyes will be a series regular in the NBC pilot At That Age, a new ensemble drama. The show will explore how secrets and catastrophe rock the very foundations of the African-American Cooper family.

Keyes shared the announcement on Instagram:

Keyes will play Jabari Patterson, younger brother of a character named Samantha. Written by Carla Banks Waddles (Good Girls, Truth Be Told), At That Age will be executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee, director of The Best Man trilogy; superstar producer Debra Martin Chase, who most recently produced Harriet; and Universal Television.

Another name attached to the project is Emyatzy Corinealdi (Ballers, The Red Line), who plays high-powered attorney Victoria Cooper-Hargrove;.