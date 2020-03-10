WATCH: Wendy Williams Tells Nicki Minaj: "You Should Have Never Married" Kenneth Petty

Steven Bergman Photography

Wendy Williams is taking on Nicki Minaj one more time. On her show, Williams called out Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, yet again. After Petty - who was first jailed for attempted first-degree rape and then for first-degree manslaughter - was recently arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in California, Williams spoke out.

Per XXL, she said (after mistakenly calling Petty Minaj's brother):

But let me tell you something, Nicki—that's going to be my first story tomorrow and I'm going to lead with this: you should have never married him.

Williams added:

Because now you've ruined everything about what your brand could be again. You're never going to stand a chance when you're with a man who pulls a knife at rape point. A molester. A registered sex offender who wasn't even registered. You're never going to stand a chance with John Q. Public because there's only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that's murder. By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter.

The Shade Room posted the clip; watch below.