Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall Featured in NBC Ad Campaign, "The More You See Her"

Steven Bergman Photography

For years, NBC has run an ad campaign entitled "The More You Know." which provides information to it' viewers about topics that can impact their everyday lives. This ad campaign has now been changed to "The More You See Her."

It will feature female stars of NBC shows in an effort to educate the audience and increase the accurate portrayals of women in advertising. One of the stars NBC is using for this campaign is none other than Deidre Hall, who plays Dr. Marlena Evans Black on Days of Our Lives.

According to newscaststudios.com , the new PSAs began running on March 6 and will also feature Today show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, along with other major NBC stalwarts. No air date has been provided for Deidre Hall's specific PSA. Check out the video below for a preview and small story about the updated PSA.