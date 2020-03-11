Dr. Phil to Tape Without a Studio Audience Due to Coronavirus

Dr. Phil Show

The Dr. Phil Show is joining the number of talk shows 86-ing live studio audience members. The show announced that, for the next two weeks, it will tape without an audience due to coronavirus.

The long-running show made the announcement on Tuesday regarding its decision. McGraw posted on Twitter that the show will have a special episode that will feature information that will clear up and explain things surrounding the illness. McGraw shared,