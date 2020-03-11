Pepi Sonuga might be familiar to General Hospital fans as the second actress to play Taylor DuBois, sister of fan-favorite Nurse Felix DuBois (Marc Samuel). Since her brief foray in daytime, she's been a major presence in primetime, appearing in The Fosters and Famous in Love. Now, Sonuga has been cast in the ABC drama pilot Harlem's Kitchen, per Deadline.

Harlem's Kitchen is an ensemble drama centered on a family behind a fine-dining restaurant in Harlem. Sonuga will play Nina, youngest daughter of head chef Ellis Rice (Blood & Oil's Delroy Lindo). Nina is smart and rebellious, and by the time the pilot opens, just got out of prison. Her bond with her dad - and her natural culinary talent - will take her far.