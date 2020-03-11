Talk Shows to Tape Without Live Audience Members Due to Coronavirus

Talk shows are bypassing having live studio audiences in attendance. The View, Live! With Kelly and Ryan, along with The Tamron Hall Show and The Wendy Williams Show, are taping without studio audiences due to the coronavirus. In a released statement for The Wendy Williams Show, a rep said,

Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation but in light of the current health climate, The Wendy Williams Show will not have a live studio audience until further notice. We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right.

This comes on the heels of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune nixing studio audiences due to the coronavirus as well.

The New York Post is reporting ABC juggernaut Good Morning America will keep audience members out of the studio during the second hour of the show and has forbidden their hosts, including Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, from posing for selfies with the crowd as a precaution. Meanwhile, the studio has been fully stocked with hand-sanitizer stations.

Related: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune to Tape Without Studio Audiences Over Coronavirus Concerns

ABC stated,