This Is Us Writers Slip in Reference to Justin Hartley's Soapy Past

Steven Bergman Photography

Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless; ex-Fox, Passions) is a big star on NBC's This Is Us, but he - and the hit show's writers - haven't forgotten his sudsy past.

In a recent episode entitled "New York, New York," TVInsider reports, Hartley's character, Kevin, is embroiled in an argument with his brother, Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Randall calls out the flighty Kevin, quipping:

We both know that at any minute, you could take off for Morocco to go do a movie. Or go live in a trailer. Or hook up with Susan Lucci.

Kevin then drops a great one-liner:

Well, it was her daughter. But whatever.

This not-so-veiled comment recalls Hartley's daytime success. Not only is La Lucci the queen of soaps, but Hartley starred on Passions with Lucci's daughter, Liza Huber. Huber was the primary actress to play Gwen Hotchkiss, the stuck-up childhood sweetheart of Fox's half-brother, Ethan Crane (Travis Schuldt/Eric Martsolf).