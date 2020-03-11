WATCH: Trailer Drops for Soap Alum Jennifer Landon's Horror Flick, Within These Walls

Fans of Jennifer Landon (ex-Gwen, As the World Turns; ex-Heather, The Young and the Restless; ex-Hillary, Days of Our Lives) should check out the trailer for her new film.

A horror movie, Within These Walls tells the story of single mom Mel, who breaks up with her boyfriend. But when he finally moves out, creepy happenings haunt Mel and her family...and might spell her end! A Canadian production from Incendo, Within These Walls should be coming soon...

Playing opposite Landon are Joshua Close (The Unusuals, Fargo) as Mel's ex, Ben; Tara Redmond van Rees as Mel's daughter, Brook; and Steve Lund (AKA Schitt's Creek hunk Jake), among others.

Watch the trailer below.