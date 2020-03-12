Coronavirus Has The Ellen DeGeneres Show Taping Without a Studio Audience

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is the latest chatfest to tape without a live studio audience due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a released statement. a Telepictures spokesperson said,

With the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of concern for our audience attending The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Telepictures will suspend audience attendance during tapings effective Monday, March 16. This temporary measure will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and will not impact the production schedule of ‘Ellen.'