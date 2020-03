Days of Our Lives Alum Olivia Rose Keegan Joins High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Steven Bergman Photography

Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire, Days of Our Lives) is heading back to high school...High School Musical, that is. TVLine exclusively reports that the double Emmy nominee will join High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for its second season.

Keegan plays Lily, a freshman who is kind, competitive, and just a little bit insecure, on the Disney+ show. She will recur on the teen series.