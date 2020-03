General Hospital's Carolyn Hennesy Set to Appear on March 12 Episode of Mom

Steven Bergman Photography

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, General Hospital) is slated for a guest role on the March 12 episode of long-running sitcom Mom. She posted on Instagram:

Hennesy is no stranger to comedic turns. Besides her often-gut-busting quips as Diane, she recurred on Cougar Town as hunk-chaser Barb. Watch some of those clever scenes below.