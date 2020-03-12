Kelly Ripa Set to Cameo in Sitcom Inspired by Relationship with Ryan Seacrest

The on- and off-screen bond between Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, All My Children) and Ryan Seacrest is coming to TV in the new sitcom Work Wife: now with high-profile cameos. Both Live with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts are producing the show, and Deadline reports Ripa herself will recur from the pilot onward.

Life in Pieces alum Angelique Cabral - who had also had bit roles on Guiding Light, All My Children, and One Life to Live - and Disjointed grad Tone Bell will star as pals-turned-real estate partners Dani and Scott. Ripa will play Bobbi Gold, their ex-boss and arch-enemy.

According to Deadline:

Bobbi is the queen of Cincinnati real estate. She’s larger than life, takes no prisoners and lives by her motto 'Go For The Gold.'

Christopher Gorham (2 Broke Girls, Insatiable) plays Dani's husband and stay-at-home dad to their kids. Annapurna Sriram (The Blacklist, Billions) plays a young, career-driven real estate agent. Matt Shively (Grand Hotel, The Purge) plays Dani's cousin and carefree employee. Maile Flanagan (best known for voicing the English dub of Naruto) playsDani and Scott's receptionist.