Michael Strahan Files for Primary Custody of Twin Daughters

Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host Michael Strahan has filed for primary custody of his teen daughters, Sophia and Isabella, after claiming ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan is abusing the girls, physically and emotionally. Per documents obtained by TMZ, Strahan alleged that Muggli Strahan has demonstrated a "pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years."

Strahan claimed that his ex wasn't taking the girls to court-mandated therapy and to various sports activities, among other things. Examples of the abuse, he alleged, will be revealed in sealed documents. He is asking the courts to move in with him in NYC and is requesting Muggli Strahan be "held in criminal and civil contempt for her alleged actions," with only visitation.