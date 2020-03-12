The Real's Loni Love Denies Part in Tamar Braxton's Firing

Steven Bergman Photography

Loni Love is clearing up any misconceptions that she is the reason her former colleague Tamar Braxton is not sitting at the table of The Real. In an interview with MadameNoire to promote her upcoming book, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To, the comedian and talk show host is setting the record straight on if she played a role in Braxton's departure. The singer was an original co-host from 2013 until 2016.

Here's one excerpt:

I don’t know if you want to talk about this or not—but Cookie Hull recently did an interview with Comedy Hype and she made some claims that it was you who wrote an e-mail to get Tamar fired and you wanted to be the only ‘ghetto’ Black girl on the show. You addressed it a little bit on “The Real” but didn’t say her name. So I wanted to know what you thought about that.



I do have thoughts about that that I addressed in my book. But I will say this, anybody that knows me, knows that I will not describe myself as a ghetto girl. I wouldn’t describe Tamar Braxton as a ghetto girl. I might say that we believe in the power of being ourselves. But ghetto girl?! I would never do that. And also, there’s a lesson in this. When you try to help people, you have to watch who you help. I’ve never been against any Black woman. My fans know that. That’s the reason why I wrote this book. When you read the book, you will see. I’ve been trying to get the truth out for years. But here, we dealing with this reality show type [mentality]. I do address that in my book.

Love also came under fire recently for stating she has her beau James sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Love explains her reason behind it.

People were shook by the NDA—how you had James sign one. Why do you think that’s a smart personal branding practice and when did you introduce the concept of an NDA in your relationship?