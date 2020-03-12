The Real's Loni Love Denies Part in Tamar Braxton's Firing
Loni Love is clearing up any misconceptions that she is the reason her former colleague Tamar Braxton is not sitting at the table of The Real. In an interview with MadameNoire to promote her upcoming book, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To, the comedian and talk show host is setting the record straight on if she played a role in Braxton's departure. The singer was an original co-host from 2013 until 2016.
Here's one excerpt:
I don’t know if you want to talk about this or not—but Cookie Hull recently did an interview with Comedy Hype and she made some claims that it was you who wrote an e-mail to get Tamar fired and you wanted to be the only ‘ghetto’ Black girl on the show. You addressed it a little bit on “The Real” but didn’t say her name. So I wanted to know what you thought about that.
I do have thoughts about that that I addressed in my book. But I will say this, anybody that knows me, knows that I will not describe myself as a ghetto girl. I wouldn’t describe Tamar Braxton as a ghetto girl. I might say that we believe in the power of being ourselves. But ghetto girl?! I would never do that. And also, there’s a lesson in this. When you try to help people, you have to watch who you help. I’ve never been against any Black woman. My fans know that. That’s the reason why I wrote this book. When you read the book, you will see. I’ve been trying to get the truth out for years. But here, we dealing with this reality show type [mentality]. I do address that in my book.
Love also came under fire recently for stating she has her beau James sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Love explains her reason behind it.
People were shook by the NDA—how you had James sign one. Why do you think that’s a smart personal branding practice and when did you introduce the concept of an NDA in your relationship?
I think an NDA (which is a non-disclose agreement) especially when you are a female that is making your way. And you meet somebody who is going to be in your life—it’s not about them. It’s about the people that are around them. And it’s not to question their friends’ character. But let me tell you something, when people need money, they do strange and odd things. And so an NDA is simply a way of protecting yourself. And that’s all it is. It’s not that you don’t trust the person. I trust James 100 percent but the point is, when people get upset or mad—and we’re talking about down the road—things happen. It’s no different than me having a prenup. I’m not married so I consider the NDA my prenup. People were surprised at that but, to kind of bring it back around, maybe if I would have had an NDA with some of my friends, you wouldn’t hear these lies that they’re telling you.
It was once we decided to go monogamous. And then I said, ‘You know what, I need to talk to you.’ It was just an honest, adult conversation. I know some people—celebrities— the minute somebody walk in they house, they’re like, ‘No, in order to do this…
Go down to Netflix. You can’t walk in the door without signing an NDA. And you may say, ‘You’re not a business.’ No, your life is your business. And it’s a lot of people that will make up stories and say certain things. So at least you have that to at least be some level of protection. Once we decided it was just going to be a relationship between he and I—and he was fine with signing