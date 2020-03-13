WEBN-TV Boston

The latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on shelves now, reveals that George DelHoyo is bringing the villainous character of Orpheus back to Days of Our Lives.

The last time Orpheus was in Salem, he worked with Xander (Paul Telfer) and Clyde (James Read) to break out of prison and wreak havoc in Salem. His run ended in late 2016, when he and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) battled over a gun, only to have Orpheus take a bullet. He was declared dead...which, in Salem, should just lead to more questions.

Orpheus will return to Salem to connect with his son...and grandson. Longtime viewers of DAYS will recall that Orpheus had a son and a daughter when Roman (Drake Hogestyn) (it was really John Black) accidentally killed his wife. Orpheus was devastated and kidnapped Marlena (Deidre Hall) to be a mother to his children.

Are you excited to see Orpheus back in Salem? What would you like to see happen? Sound off in the comments!