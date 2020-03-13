Joy Behar Taking Time Off From The View Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The View's Joy Behar is stepping down from her duties at the talk show. The comedian and original host of the ABC gabfest is taking a little time from The View as a safety measure against coronavirus, according to Variety.

Behar has not tested positive for the illness nor has any of the staff members that work on the show, but she has made the choice to stay home for now to err on the side of caution. Behar's decision was announced during a taping of the show on Thursday, which is slated to air on Friday. According to Behar,

I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy. I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.

Starting next week, Behar will be on hiatus and will figure out if she will return the following week. Behar's co-hosts - moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin. and Meghan McCain - will still appear on the show. The View has been taping without a studio audience like others.