The Bold and the Beautiful's Adrienne Frantz Expecting Baby Number Two!

Steven Bergman Photography

Congrats are in order for Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, The Bold and the Beautiful/The Young and the Restless). The actress is expecting baby number two with hubby Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, Guiding Light)!

Frantz shared on Twitter:

Frantz and Bailey already share daughter Amélie, who will turn 5 in June. Another massive mazel tov to the happy family!