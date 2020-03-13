The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Lily Team Up

Nate/Amanda: The doc (Sean Dominic) and mysterious legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) get a little closer after she discusses her time in the foster system. Nate questions if Amanda thought of finding her birth parents, but she shoots that idea down, citing how they ditched her. so why bother? Later, Amanda debates on if she should find them or not. Will Amanda's quest lead her to Genoa City?

Billy/Lily: Jill (Jess Walton) creates an opportunity for her son (Jason Thompson) and ex-play daughter-in-law (Christel Khalil) to work at Chancellor Industries via the social media department. At first Billy is a little gun-shy because he feels his mother is trying to low-key babysit him, but when she explains the duties and lets him know he and Lily are working together, he agrees. Watch for both the former lovers to use this as a way to start over again in their professional lives and try to bring their different ways of doing things together as one cohesive style.

Adam/Chelsea: The gruesome twosome (Mark Grossman and Melissa Claire Egan) go to the old Wilson farm and are stunned to see how it is in disarray. Both Adam and Chelsea wonder if they should fix up the place for their upcoming nuptials or if they should go elsewhere for their big day. Look for an old friend of Adam's (a FEMALE friend) to come by and for the two to catch up on old times and life on Kansas as kids. Should Chelsea be worried about this person?

Mariah/Tessa: The budding journalist (Camryn Grimes) catches up with her songbird girlfriend (Cait Fairbanks) and is able to cajole her into getting on the private jet. so she can hear her out regarding the fling Mariah had. Don't look for Tessa to be in the forgiving mood anytime soon.

Nick/Billy: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and Billy butt heads.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) flips his lid.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) keeps a juicy tidbit under his hat.