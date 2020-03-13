WATCH: New Trailer Drops for SCOOB!, Starring and Written by CBS Soap Alums

The latest Scooby Doo adaptation, SCOOB!, is getting a soapy twist...behind the scenes. The final trailer for the Hanna-Barbera classic dropped, and former soap stars are well-represented in the battle of the Scooby Gang vs. the ghost dog, Cerberus.

Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly, The Bold and the Beautiful) voices be-turtlenecked sleuth Velma. Amanda Seyfried (once known as Lucy on As the World Turns) plays redheaded ringleader Daphne. Meanwhile, the story was co-written by actor-turned-screenwriter Eyal Podell (ex-Adrian, The Young and the Restless). Podell has penned major films like The Angry Birds Movie 2 in recent years.

Watch the trailer below.