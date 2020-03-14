The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Shauna Hoses Quinn Down With Brooke's Tea

Denise Richards, Rena Sofer

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Hope (Annika Noelle) gives Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) a taste of his own medicine . . . but not the taste he was hoping for.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about Thomas' role in THE KISS with Liam.

Thomas gets all up in his own way.

Shauna (Denise Richards) tells Quinn (Rena Sofer) she saw Brooke and Bill (Don Diamont) lock lips.

Sally's (Courtney Hope) doctor (Monica Ruiz) gives her more news about her illness.

Brooke and Ridge come together.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally engage in culinary delights.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) wants to make his MOMMY, MOMMY, MOMMY and Liam (Scott Clifton) happy.

Sally tells Wyatt she is sick . . . not knowing that it is old news to everybody else in town.

Ridge eats crow.