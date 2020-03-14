Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Stefano Demands a Dimera Reunion - Is Andy Cohen Available to Moderate?

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

*Marlena Gasp*, Orpheus (George DelHoyo) has returned!

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gets sprung.

Abigail (Kate Mansi) returns to Salem and her brainwashed hubby.

John (Drake Hogestyn) has questions for Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Shocking no one, Chad (Billy Flynn) has disappointed Stefano (Stephen Nichols).

Xander (Paul Telfer) lets Victor (John Aniston) know that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is hot on their trail.

*Marlena Gasp*, Evan/Christian (Brock Kelly) dumped baby David on Orpheus.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) spends some time with friends and family before moving onto Statesville.

Kristen and Nicole throw hands.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) work with Rafe (Galen Gering) to find baby David.

Stefano begins to wear Marlena (Deidre Hall) down and ponders his next move.

*Marlena Gasp*, Orpheus is Evan/Christian's father!

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) gets an earful about what she was up to when Princess Gina had control.

Nicole is floored with the knowledge that baby Mickey could actually be baby Rachel Isabella.

Rafe and Evan/Christian go head to head and daddy to daddy.

Chad puts a smackdown on both Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Gabi (Camila Banus).

Xander asks Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) if he can be her ball and chain.

Hattie (Deidre Hall) wants to know Roman's (Josh Taylor) intentions.

Stefano wants Chad to gather all available DiMeras at the mansion for a reunion.