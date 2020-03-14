General Hospital Spoilers: Nikolas and Ava Bond Over Hooch

Maura West, Marcus Coloma

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Lulu (Emme Rylan) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) come to blows.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Jason (Steve Burton) have an intense encounter about Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) and Julian (William deVry) hit the sheets.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) gets some advice on how badly he is handling the Maxie (Kirsten Storms)/Peter situation.

Franco (Roger Howarth) and Scotty (Kin Shriner) have a father/son sit down.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) has an idea.

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) have a contentious discussion.

Julian and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have a meeting of the minds about Brad (Parry Shen).

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) bond over liquor.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) contemplates the state of his universe.

Sonny does what he said he would do.

Britt heads to prison to see Mama Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Jason's hitman sensors are on high alert.

Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) heads back out of town.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) lays into Sam (Kelly Monaco) and tells her to stay in her lane.

Robert's (Tristan Rogers) belief in Liesl's story sends Anna reeling.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) pivots.

Britt wants a little sibling bonding time with Peter.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) is filled with piss and vinegar as she blames everyone for her daddy's demise.

Finn still isn't fully buying Peter as an upstanding citizen of Port Chuck.