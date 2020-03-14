"Iconic Group of People" Comes Together for The Young and the Restless Cast Photo

Photo Credit: CBS

The cast of CBS' The Young and the Restless recently gathered for a group photo. For many of the stars, some who have been with the sudser for years, it's a way of catching up with old friends. Jess Walton has been with Y&R as Jill since 1987. She told People,

This is one of my favorite days. It’s when we all get together and we see people that we don’t usually see.

Michelle Stafford, who has played Phyllis on and off since 1994 noted,

A lot of the shows have let it go. But this is a big deal, and the fans really love seeing this new picture.

Jason Thompson (Billy), practically a newcomer in Genoa City based on his seniority, pointed out the "iconic group" in center of the photo, Peter Bergman (Jack), Eric Braeden (Victor), and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki).

Check out the behind the scenes video clip below: