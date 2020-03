The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Dollar Bill's Wandering Eye Returns to Brooke

Don Diamont

Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) is all up in his feelings on The Bold and the Beautiful. He just can't get that kiss with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) out of his mind . . . just as she is mending fences with her husband Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Shauna (Denise Richards) is the match who can blow the powder keg sky high.

Watch the new B&B promo below: