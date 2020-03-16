Days of Our Lives Promo: A Notorious Villain Returns to Salem

George DelHoyo

Evan's (Brock Kelly) little baby helper is well known to those of Salem on Days of Our Lives . . . Orpheus (George DelHoyo).

Love is in the air for Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). He takes the extra step, but little does he know about the storm a-brewin' on the horizon.

Enemies Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) come to blows in the workplace.

Stefano (Stephen Nichols) puts his plan for his Queen of the Night (Deidre Hall) into action.

Watch the new DAYS promos below: