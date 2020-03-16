No March Madness Means No Preemptions for CBS Soaps This Week

Fans of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful don't have to worry about college basketball getting in the way of their soaps. Since the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) canceled its March Madness tournament due to coronavirus fears, neither sudser will be pre-empted this week. Per Soaps in Depth, the two CBS shows will air new episodes at their regular times on Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20.