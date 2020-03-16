Annika Noelle (Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful) is speaking out on why her character has such a close bond with adoptive son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). For one, she sees it as her duty to keep the little boy safe from his manipulate dad, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Noelle told Soaps in Depth:

She saw a lot of unstable, dangerous behavior [in Thomas] and the effects it had on Douglas. Hope never fell in love with Thomas, but she did fall in love with his son and wanted to protect him. Getting custody was a way to ensure she would always be able to do that.

That explains why she went to such extremes - marrying Thomas, breaking up with Liam (Scott Clifton) over custody issues - to protect Douglas. Noelle added:

Basically, the adoption was a way for her to be involved in Douglas’ life and makes sure she has a legal standing to ensure he’s safe.

