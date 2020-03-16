WATCH: Craig Melvin, Al Roker Absent from Today Show Due to Coronavirus-Positive Colleague

Craig Melvin and Al Roker were noticeably absent on Monday's episode of The Today Show. Their co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, explained to the audience the two were missing due to "an abundance of caution" after a co-worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Guthrie announced,

Last night, we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, so out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them. We promise to keep you posted. Both are fine right now. They feel good.