WATCH: Rap Sensation Megan Thee Stallion Shares Inspiring Goals on Strahan, Sara and Keke

Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer, Sara Haines, Meghan Thee Stallion Strahan Sara and Keke/YouTube

Rapper Meghan Thee Stallion is one of the hottest artists in music right now. She sat down with the hosts of Strahan, Sara and Keke to discuss how she balances her recording career and taking classes as a health administration major at Texas Southern University.

Meghan (née Meghan Pete) aspires to open assisted living centers in her native Houston. She shared:

I watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother all my life. Just watching these two little old ladies take care of each other, I was like, 'Y'all need some help.'

And the dedicated artist manages to take classes online and conquer stages around the world. She added:

I know my schedule is crazy because I'm on the road all the time rapping, but there are other women who take care of kids and work 9 to 5 [shifts] and the graveyard shifts. When you're going to school and you're really dedicated and you really want it, you will figure out a way to make the time to do it.

Watch the clip below.