Days of Our Lives' Ron Carlivati Confirms NBC Soap Has Halted Production Due to Coronavirus

Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati announced on Twitter that the sole NBC sudser has halted filming for at least the next two weeks. Carlivati shared:

All four soaps have now pressed pause on production due to coronavirus concerns.