UPDATE: Days of Our Lives' Break Will Continue Due to Coronavirus

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati announced on Twitter that the sole NBC sudser is on a break as scheduled. Deadline confirmed that it will remain dark indefinitely. Carlivati shared:

