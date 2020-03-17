WATCH: Dixie Chicks Talk "Cancel Culture" with Ellen DeGeneres, Perform New Single

The Dixie Chicks have returned to the spotlight, and they're chatting it up with Ellen DeGeneres about their departure and subsequent comeback.

Natalie Maines shared:

I think we were one of the first people to feel that cancel culture. What I said back then would not even be a thing today because it was really mild compared to what people say today. So on one hand, everyone has this platform where they can say whatever they want to say. But on the other hand, this platform can move really quickly and ruin people's lives.