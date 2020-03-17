WATCH: Dr. Oz Gives Couples Some Erotic Advice During Quarantine

Dr. Oz dished out some advice on how to survive coronavirus quarantine to TMZ. The MD advised people to take up a hobby, learn how to play an instrument or program, read philosophy, and to "get smart."

But for frustrated couples, he has some different words of wisdom. Oz shared:

The best solution, if you're holed up with your significant other, quarantined, is have sex. You’ll live longer, get rid of the tension, certainly get some stories. Maybe you’ll make some babies. It’s certainly better than staring at each other and getting on each other’s nerves.

