The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have shut down taping due to the coronavirus crisis. The Bell sister shows are the latest to halt production based on the new restrictions placed by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to Deadline, both shows will stop taping effective Tuesday, March 17 (the shows are normally dark on Mondays). Taping will be paused for the next two weeks. Y&R and B&B join fellow sudser General Hospital in stopping production. GH put the brakes on their taping schedule last week. As this story went to press, Days of Our Lives is the only soap still in production.