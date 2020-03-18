Former General Hospital Stars Set to Appear in New Lifetime Thriller, Killer Dream Home

Former General Hospital stars are appearing in Lifetime's upcoming thriller, Killer Dream House. Originally titled Murder Mansion, the film will debut on March 22 at 8 PM EST/7 CMT.

The flick from Lifetime veterans Ninth House Films follows young couple Jules and Josh Grant, who move into their dream home. They hire interior designer Morgan for a redesign project, but Morgan has a secret past with the house that they never expected... And Morgan will do just about anything to make this house her own.

Josh Grant is played by John DeLuca (ex-Aaron, General Hospital), while veteran daytime actress Robin Riker (ex-Naomi, General Hospital; ex-Beth, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Angelica, DeVanity; ex-Bonnie/Maureen, Days of Our Lives) appears as Beverly Maples.