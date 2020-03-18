The View Showrunner Candi Carter To Take Over As EP Of Tamron Hall

Executive producer Candi Carter is taking a little time to enjoy her view over at Tamron Hall. Carter, who was the showrunner over at The View for five years, will board the freshman chatfest. Variety is reporting Carter, who was also a senior producer at The Oprah Winfrey Show for three years, replaced Talia Parkinson-Jones, who was with the show from the time it began.

The first-run syndication show by Walt Disney Television also has an alum of the ABC monster-hit talk show: former co-creator of The View Bill Geddie. Geddie was with the show for 17 years and is now the EP of Hall's show. No word yet on if Geddie will stay with the show.