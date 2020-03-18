WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Calls in to The View While Practicing "Respectful Social Distancing"

After The View's Joy Behar announced she was self-isolating due to concerns over coronavirus, moderator Whoopi Goldberg took the same precautions for her health. The legendary comedian also consulted a doctor as a precaution.

But Goldberg still called into the March 18 show to share her wit and wisdom with fans. Thankfully, her doc gave her the all-clear, but Goldberg decided to stay home for now to take care of herself. She shared:

I am great! This is what we call responsible social distancing. So you know, I went to the doctor yesterday to check myself out just to make sure, and he gives me the all-clear to go to work, and I'm getting ready to do it, and then I start hearing these inconsistent messages from everyone. From the mayor, who's saying. 'We're gonna be in place for now. New York's gonna lock down.' And then you have Gov. Cuomo saying, 'Well, that’s not going to happen.'

She added:

I am healthy, though my doctor was very annoyed with me. He's like, 'I just gave you the okay, why are you back?' I said, 'Because I need an okay, okay.' And so he gave me the okay, okay, but I just felt like with all this inconsistency between the governor and the mayor, it wasn’t good for me.'

Watch the chat go down below.