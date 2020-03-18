Greg Rikaart Steven Bergman Photography

Greg Rikaart (Kevin) has been under the weather since the middle of last week. The Young and the Restless fan fave popped up on Instagram to give fans the scoop on what's been happening at home.

What he and his doctor thought might be seasonal allergies early on spiraled into a fever, cough, and tightness in his chest. A three-day round of antibiotics didn't help.

He hoped a doctor could diagnose the flu or coronavirus for him, but he had a hard time getting an appointment. He quarantined himself away from his husband and son to keep them protected, just in case.

Rikaart videoed a status update and thanked fans for their support. The good news is he's getting better. Check out his posts below: