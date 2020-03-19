DC #958: Coronavirus

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless storylines and coronavirus headlines.

The coronavirus shuts down daytime from The View to game shows and our favorite soaps.

Hope busts Thomas at his wedding to Zoe on The Bold and the Beautiful.

George DelHoyo returns to Days of Our Lives as Orpheus.

Port Charles mourns Taggert on General Hospital. TJ is kidnapped. Is GH better when the cops are idiots?

Phyllis and Nick reconnect on The Young and the Restless. Billy and Lily join Chancellor.

On the latest Geek Confidential Melodie Aikels and Mo Walker dive into HBO's Watchmen.

From Damon Lindelof’s vision to Regina King’s performance and all of the twists, the duo dive into the limited TV series based on the iconic comic written by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

