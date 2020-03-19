Steven Bergman Photography

Réal Andrews came back to General Hospital for an all-too-brief period as Lieutenant Marcus Taggert. The actor reflected on Taggert's return and death in a chat with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos.

He loved the entire experience, saying:

That was amazing. I can't put it into words. It felt like a dream the whole time. I worked with an amazing cast and producers. How often do we get second chances?

Andrews went on to describe his reunion with on-screen adversary Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard):

It was like a hot knife through butter. Maurice and I complete each other. We have a connection that you can't create. Maurice completes me and it was great to be reunited with him.

R.I.P. Lieutenant Taggert!