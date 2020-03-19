Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams Today/YouTube

Dr. Jerome Adams is turning to influencers for help combating coronavirus. On Good Morning America, the Surgeon General asked for celebrities' aid in spreading awareness of self-isolation. Per Page Six, he said:

We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there, in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying.

Adams added that teens' contemporaries and might be well-placed to help out, noting of his own children that, "the more I tell them not to do something, the more they want to do it.”

He implored Gen. Z: