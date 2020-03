The Young and the Restless Alum Daniel Goddard Passes U.S. Citizenship Test

Steven Bergman Photography

Congrats are in order for Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane, The Young and the Restless)! The hunky Aussie passed his U.S. citizenship test.

Sadly, his swearing-in ceremony was delayed due to coronavirus concerns. But Goddard is still celebrating, sharing on Instagram: