47th Annual Daytime Emmys Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will not be taking place this summer as many anticipated. The awards were slated to take place in June, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has been placed on hold until a later date. Chairman of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Terry O’Reilly said in a released statement,

Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June. As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time.

NATAS announced earlier the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and the Sports Emmy Awards (aka Tech Emmys) would be postponed as well.

According to Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS,

These were extremely difficult decisions to make, but at the end of the day the health and safety of our event attendees and staff must remain our paramount concern. We are closely monitoring public heath authorities’ guidance, seeking feedback from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibility of our venue and production partners as we plan for the future in this unprecedented context.

Executive Director of the Daytime Emmy Awards Brent Stanton also said while the awards are postponed, it doesn't mean the judging process has halted. Stanton stated,