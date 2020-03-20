General Hospital's Josh Swickard Says He's "Itching to Get Back" to Set

Steven Bergman Photography

Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase, General Hospital) can't wait to head back to Port Charles. The sole ABC soap is currently on hiatus due to coronavirus concerns.

Swickard told Soaps in Depth that he misses the frantic pace of filming a soap. He said:

I’m sure some actors would hate it. But when we’re on hiatus, I start itching to get back!”

The good-natured guy added:

It’s a very stressful, fun environment. You put this many hours into something, you become family. And I love the routine, mixed with the fact that they’ve given me a great character to play. When I’m in this building, I’m smiling.

It looks like Chase and girlfriend Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) will be mixing it up more with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), and more, so expect to see much more of the dashing detective on screen when GH returns.