Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Aid COVID-19 Relief

On- and off-screen couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have donated $1 million to help with the coronavirus relief efforts. The All My Children alums will have the donation shared between the New York Governor's Office to purchased desperatey-needed ventilators and to the WIN organization, the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in New York City, according to Good Morning America.

The organization took to Twitter and thanked the couple and stated,